Sony boss says PS5 is a real generation leap

November 12 marks the launch of the PlayStation 5 in major markets around the world, and Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, couldn’t be happier with the console’s arrival in stores!

With the new Sony console already on sale in the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Jim published a letter celebrating the start of another generation:

“What a year! I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for cheering for us. I know I speak for everyone at SIE when I say that you are at the center of everything we do here. Our vision of delivering a truly next generation console , able to excite players and developers, has never been shaken.

We knew that it would be almost impossible for players and the press to experience the next generation features of DualSense, or our immersive 3D audio, in a world with social distance. But starting tonight in some regions, players will turn on their PlayStation 5 consoles for the first time and get a taste of these tools. This warms the heart and is a simple moment for all of us here at SIE “.

Here in Brazil the console will be launched on November 19th. What are your expectations for the new generation? Are you planning to play on a PlayStation 5 later this year? Comment below!



