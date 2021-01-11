Sony begins testing Vision-S electric car

It was exactly a year ago that Sony Corporation surprised everyone when, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), it presented its all-electric car, the Vision-S. The elegant sedan was launched with great pomp in Las Vegas, and is, according to experts, a mixture between the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan, with a few pinches of Lucid Air.

The prototype of the model arrived at the Japanese multinational’s headquarters in July 2020 for improvements in its sensing and audio technologies. On Monday (11), the portal Carandbike announced that Sony, even with no prospect of beginning sales, has already started testing the vehicle on public roads in Austria.

To ensure that Vision-S is well prepared to take on Europe’s roads, Sony has partnered with Austrian Magna-Steyr, which is considered an automotive “surrogate” for producing cars from other brands, such as the Jaguar E -Pace, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Peugeot RCZ.

Although it did not share details about the vehicle’s power, Sony has already disclosed that the prototype is 4,895 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,450 mm high. The wheelbase is 3000 mm and from the ground to the car is 120 mm (up to 135 mm). The company promises that the Vision-S reaches 0 to 10 km / h in just 4.8 seconds, and that the top speed is 240 km / h.