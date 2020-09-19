Sony apologizes for PS5 pre-order chaos

Sony has apologized for the chaos caused by pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 this week.

Following the PS5 pre-order fiasco on September 16, in which the console went on sale at various retailers without proper warning, Sony has offered an apology.

You also promise that you haven’t missed your chance to get the system this year if you couldn’t get a pre-order earlier.

On its official Twitter account, PlayStation said its pre-orders could have been “much smoother” and that it would launch more pre-order systems in the coming days through retailers.

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

Sony came under fire this week after pre-orders for the PS5 went live on Wednesday night UK time before they were officially announced.

No stock of PS5 in department stores

Big stores like GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target have already started selling the console, and many were out of stock within minutes.

Some of these stores, including Walmart, have assigned a small number of systems in the few days since then, and Sony also ran a lottery of sorts to determine who could order the PS5 directly from the company.

The problem was, in August, Sony said it wouldn’t be surprising to reveal pre-orders for the PS5. “I think it’s safe to say, we will let you know when pre-orders will take place,” said PlayStation’s head of global marketing Eric Lempel.

But shortly after Sony’s presentation on PS5 ended, pre-orders were opened at select retailers and fans were quick to put their money in.

The lawsuit caused chaos online, as Eurogamer reported on Sept. 19, 2020, that as retailers’ websites reeling under pressure from the online horde, the victors took to social media to celebrate, while the defeated were left deflated, hoping to have better luck in the coming weeks.

Now, just days later, the next step in the console pre-order dance has been taken: concerns about canceled pre-orders, retailers’ warnings about launch day delivery, and laughing resellers. to the bank.



