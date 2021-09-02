Sony Announces the Date of PlayStation Showcase 2021 Event

Sony: Technology giant Sony has announced that its PlayStation Showcase 2021 event will be held on Monday, September 9th. Sony has announced that it will hold a special PlayStation Showcase event on September 9, 2021. The event, which will start at 11:00 Turkish time, will last 40 minutes and according to Sony’s announcement, the future of PS5 will be witnessed at the event.

Saying that the event will include new news about PlayStation Studios and games to be released during and after the holiday season, Sony may release a system software update for PS5, which is in the beta process. With the update, M.2 SSD support, some interface improvements for the PS5 panel, and 3D audio support for the internal TV speakers will come.

Sony’s new PlayStation VR headset will not be featured at the event, although a promise has been made that the future of the PS5 will be showcased. The new generation PSVR, which has high-resolution OLED screens and offers a 110-degree viewing angle, can be connected to the PS5 with a single cable.

While Sony has promised to showcase “great PS5 games from developers small and large”, the event is also expected to showcase new content from Horizon Forbidden West, which was recently delayed to February 18, 2022. Sony may also include details about the new update and Deathloop’s gameplay that will come to GTA V at its new event.