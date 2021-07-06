Sony Announces State of Play Event for Deathloop and Other Games

Sony: Today (06), Sony revealed that it will make a new State of Play, digital event, which will bring Deathloop news and updates to other third party games and indies titles. The date of the event is Thursday, the 8th, at 6 pm Brasília time and it should last 30 minutes.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the State of Play will have no news from God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West or any information about the new PSVR.

In other words, this event will likely not have an E3 2021 caliber, as many have speculated since June. Of the 30 minutes duration, 9 minutes will be devoted to Deathloop, which is a temporary 1-year PS5 exclusive (although it’s from Bethesda, which is now an Xbox studio). Other events are scheduled for mid-year, according to the official website (there were rumors that a PlayStation presentation would bring major revelations and more details of Final Fantasy XVI).

The State of Play takes place on July 8th at 6:00 pm Brasília time. So, anxious?