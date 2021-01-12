Sony announces release date for several PS5 games

Several PS5 games have been released. The revelation was made by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan during Sony’s CES 2020 conference last Monday (11). Titles include Little Devil inside, Stray & Ghostwire Tokyo and Project Athia.

The list also confirms some upcoming releases, such as Hitman 3, which arrives this January, and Kena, which will be released in March this year. Check out the full list:

Returnal – March 19, 2021

Pragmata – 2023

Solar Ash – June 2021

Kena – March 2021

Stray & Ghostwire Tokyo – October 2021

Little Devil inside – July 2021

Project Athia – January 2022

Hitman III – January 2021

Interestingly, two of the company’s main titles had no further information revealed: God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. Another game that was also promised for the launch and that has no more news is Gran Turismo 7. It is worth remembering that the franchise has a history of delays in its launches.