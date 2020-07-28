Sony announces new mirrorless a7S III

Sony today launches its Alpha 7S III, the newest full-frame mirrorless that promises to bring significant improvements when compared to its predecessor, and prepared to face big models like the recently announced Canon EOS R5. The Japanese giant had already announced the arrival of its new camera in an interview conducted last month about the future of its sensor division.

Confirming leaks released in July, the new a7S III arrives equipped with a new 12MP BSI-CMOS sensor, which combined with the new Bionz XR processor is capable of capturing videos up to 4K at 120FPS. The set also features native ISO between 80-102400, which can be expanded to 40-409600, in addition to 15 stops of dynamic range. The company says that the new sensor is twice as fast as its predecessor, present in the a7S II.

One of the highlights of the launch is its new fanless redesigned cooling system, robust enough to allow continuous capture of at least an hour of 4K video at 60FPS. Also noteworthy are its 759 auto focus points with PDAF with recognition of people, eyes and animals, as well as support for CFExpress Type A cards, being the first consumer camera to use this type of expansion.

Regarding design, construction and connectivity, mirrorless resembles its sister a7R IV, with some punctual differences. Its viewfinder is the one with the highest resolution among all cameras, with 9.44 million points, with a magnification of 0.91x. The a7S III is also the company’s first device to feature a touch-sensitive articulated LCD panel.

The device is also equipped with an HDMI port, connection for microphones and headphones, dual band Wi-Fi, USB Power Delivery support, SD card slot, 10bit 4: 2: 2 recording, options for using H codecs .264 and H.265, export in RAW at 16-bit and 60FPS, as well as S-Log 2/3 and HLG.

The new Sony Alpha 7S III will hit the market in September, with prices starting at $ 3,499, or around R $ 17,994. Despite not announcing values and launch date for the Brazilian market, the arrival of the device is practically confirmed, with the camera already being listed with all its functions on the official website of Sony Brazil.



