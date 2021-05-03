Sony Announces Investment and Integration of Discord With PSN

Sony announced on Monday (03) that it has closed a partnership with Discord, group chat software, which will result in the integration of the communication channel with PlayStation Network (PSN). The announcement was made by Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), on the brand’s official blog, with confirmation that the company has made minority investments in the platform.

“Our goal is to bring Discord and PlayStation experiences together on the console and on mobile from the beginning of next year, allowing friends, groups and communities to go out, have fun and communicate more easily while playing together,” said Ryan.

The CEO said he has spoken with Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, co-founders of Discord, and that the pair’s passion for gathering friends to play has inspired the tech company to “empower players to create communities”.

The disclosure of the partnership comes shortly after rumors that the communication software would be sold to Microsoft. Sony’s main competitor in the console market tried to buy Discord, according to Bloomberg. Apparently, however, Citron and Vishnevskiy preferred to make a public offering of shares, and it was precisely when Sony made investments in the company, becoming a minority owner of the business.

So, what did you think of the news? Do you want to use Discord to play online on PS4 and PS5? Leave your opinion in the comments below.