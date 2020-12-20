Sony announced: PlayStation 4 life will be longer

In this period when new generation game consoles are on the agenda, Sony’s senior manager Jim Ryan has made a positive statement for the life of PlayStation 4. The company said that game support for PlayStation 4 will continue. Users who own PlayStation 4 will also be infected with new games. Users will be able to experience current games even if they do not switch to the new generation device.

Sony’s mistake on PlayStation 3 will not be made for PlayStation 4

In a statement made by Sony, it was said that the previous generation transition was hasty and the PlayStation 3 was prematurely disabled. The company promised not to make this mistake in the new transition period and made PS4 owners smile.

In addition to the announcement that game support for PlayStation 4 will continue, it was stated that the next generation console will not be left behind. The company said the number of games developed for PlayStation 5 will not go back compared to previous consoles. On the other hand, we know that many game developers also design their new games for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The PS4, the console of the previous generation, will not be able to perform as well as the new generation devices on the visual or gameplay side due to the hardware power, even if it is compatible with new games. However, for a while, console owners will be delighted with the fact that the current games can be played on PS4, which was released in 2013, and new games will come.



