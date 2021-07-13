Sony and Mercedes-Benz Partner Within Dreams

Sony and Mercedes-Benz: In an official press release, Sony and Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership within Dreams to make the Dreams & Mercedes-Benz game available within the latest Media Molecule title.

According to the text, the idea of ​​this initiative is to start a dialogue with younger generations about desirable future scenarios, something that began to be outlined in 2019 with a workshop involving four futurologists in this field. After this step, some American and Canadian members who are content creators in the game gave life to four exclusive areas to be explored by the public.

“As a forward-thinking brand, we always encourage collaboration and creativity. With Media Molecule, we’ve found an excellent partner to take our gaming community involvement to the next level. Dreams offers the perfect space for gaming enthusiasts to project desirable visions of the future,” commented Bettina Fetzer, vice president of marketing for Mercedes-Benz AG.