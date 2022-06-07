Sony and Honda want to create a separate brand of electric vehicles

Japanese car giant Honda and tech giant Sony have agreed to spin off their planned joint venture to launch electric vehicles into a separate independent company. Earlier this year, Sony and Honda announced plans to create a joint venture for the production of electric vehicles, which will not only develop and sell new electric vehicles, but also develop a new “mobile service platform.” Both companies did not particularly disclose their plans, but stated that the first car of the joint venture will appear on the market in 2025.

In their joint press release announcing the new partnership, the two companies also announced that Honda will take care of production, and Sony will offer its technical expertise in the development of the so-called mobile service platform. However, it is unclear whether the joint venture will start from scratch on completely new platforms or will work on existing concepts of any of the companies. In any case, the joint venture probably confirms the recent assessment of the industry made by Ford CEO Jim Farley. He said traditional automakers like Ford will soon have to partner with non-automotive companies to stay relevant as the industry shifts from internal combustion to electric.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Sony chairman, president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said the two companies agreed it would be best to spin off their electric vehicle into an independent joint venture rather than transfer it to Sony or Honda. Yoshida also said that the two companies may even consider selling a stake in their joint venture or holding an initial public offering (IPO) to get rid of some of their assets. He did not disclose too many details about the companies’ plans, but said he could provide more details soon.

Sony-Honda EV Joint Venture

Sony has been eyeing the electric car market for a long time and has launched more than one electric concept over the past few years. At the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020, the company presented its Vision S 01 concept, which Magna Steyr built in Austria. While the media speculated about Sony’s plans to enter the electric vehicle market, the company denied any such plans and claimed that the concept was intended to showcase some automotive technology that other manufacturers could use in their cars.

Then at CES 2022, Sony showed off the Vision S 02 concept SUV, which further reinforced the idea that Sony is preparing to throw its hat into the electric car market. However, this time the company admitted that it is exploring the possibility of entering the electric vehicle market. Sony’s concept cars have attracted considerable media attention because of their looks and technology, so it will be interesting to see if they become part of Sony and Honda’s plans in the future. But, of course, Sony is not the only technology company seeking to enter the electric vehicle market. It is said that Apple has been working on the so-called Apple Car for many years, but, unlike Sony, it works alone, and does not contact a well-known automaker.