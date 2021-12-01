Sony Airpeak S1, which is astonishing with its price, is open for pre-order

Although using drones is a hobby for some of us, it is their profession or even their lifestyle.

Although using drones is a hobby for some of us, there are a lot of people who make it their profession or even their lifestyle. Almost all branches of photography, especially nature photography, become more unlimited with drones. Sony, one of the leading companies in drone production, has offered the Airpeak S1 model with its built-in camera for pre-order. The price is astonishing.

Sony Airpeak S1 comes with built-in camera

Considering how successful Sony has been with cameras, it’s no surprise that it’s combined with a drone. Airpeak S1 belongs to the premium segment with a price tag of $ 9,000. Of course, considering that there is a camera in this price, we need to compare it with other drones accordingly. When the Airpeak S1 was first announced, its price was announced as $ 10,000, now there is a discount of $ 1000.

With this price tag, which we can also describe as a car money, our expectations are of course the upper segment. Sony Airpeak S1 comes out of the box with two rechargeable batteries, two propeller sets and a controller. Although the drone can stay in the air for 22 minutes, this time can be reduced to 12 minutes depending on usage. It is possible to monitor all data in real time via the iOS application. You can create a flight plan and run the troubleshooting protocol through the application.

Sony shows how stable the drone is flying in the video it published. Of course, although this flight is windless and on the ground, it is pleasing to see this stability.

The Sony Airpeak S1 is up for pre-order and the first deliveries will be made on December 24. In addition to the price we have stated, you can purchase a package called Airpeak Plus by paying $300 for 12 months. With this package, a cloud environment where you can transfer data and some minor features are available for your drone.