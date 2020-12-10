Sony acquires animation platform Crunchyroll

Two years ago Sony bought the animation production company Funmation. After the company bought Funmation, it pulled the content from online animation platform Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll came under AT & T’s roof after Time Warner was acquired by AT&T and sent some of its content to HBO Max. AT&T and Sony have now reached a deal for Crunchyroll for $ 1.17 billion.

Crunchyroll has over 3 million subscribers and over 90 million registered users in more than 200 countries. In the statement made regarding the sale, it was stated that the combination of Crunchyroll and Funmation will give content partners the opportunity to expand their distribution networks and enable fan-focused offers to users.

According to Bloomberg’s report, this acquisition will make it easier for Sony to promote the songs of artists who make theme music for animations.

Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra commented on the Crunchyroll acquisition: “Thanks to Funmation and our amazing business partners Aniplex and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, we have a very deep understanding of anime culture. We are in a position to deliver the best content to anime lovers around the world. Thanks to Crunchyroll, we will provide the best experience for both anime fans and provide the best opportunities for anime creators. ”



