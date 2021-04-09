Sons of Sam: Netflix documentary series gets trailer

Sons of Sam: On Wednesday (7), Netflix released the first trailer for its new documentary miniseries. These are Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness. The production delves into the story of David Berkowitz and a frightening wave of murders in 1970s New York.

The serial killer was responsible for the deaths of six people, but throughout the episodes of the miniseries, viewers will get a new perspective on the cases.

According to the filmmakers, Berkowitz would not have committed his crimes alone. The hypothesis was initially raised by journalist Maury Terry – author of several books focused on the story of Sam’s children, a nickname by which the criminal became best known.

Check out the full trailer:

Sons of Sam promises to shock viewers with violent and mysterious narrative

Through the images released so far, it is possible to perceive the frightening atmosphere that the documentary series will bring to the public. However, what draws the most attention is the way the facts will be told, since the four episodes of the production will provide a new perspective on the Berkowitz case.

The construction of the narrative is carried out through various news and reports of the time, considering that the repercussion of the case was great throughout the United States. In addition, the production also uses interviews with people close to the investigation and Maury Terry’s own investigative findings and ancient testimonies.

Directed by Joshua Zeman and produced by Sara Enright, Zara Duffy, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Joshua Zeman, Josh Braun and Dan Braun, Sons of Sam is due to hit Netflix on May 5th.