Sons of Anarchy: Why Otto was in prison (and never got out)

“Sons of Anarchy” has seen many members of the titular club go to and out of prison at various times, but only one of them has been in prison since the beginning of the series and continued to be part of the club while in prison: Otto Delaney (Kurt Sutter). and that’s why he was in jail and never got out. Created by Kurt Sutter, “Sons of Anarchy” transported viewers to the fictional town of Charming in California to get acquainted with the titular motorcycle club and the many problems they faced both inside the club and with other gangs.

“Sons of Anarchy” was led by Jackson “Jax” Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president of SAMCRO at the beginning of the series and the son of John “JT” Teller, one of the founders of the club. Sons of Anarchy begins when Jax finds JT’s manifesto, in which he shared his ideas and views on the club, which were very different from the views of the current president of the club (and Jax’s stepfather) Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman). This and other problems send Jax on a journey that makes him doubt his relationships, family and role in the club, as well as solve many other problems within the club. Because of their lifestyle, many members of SAMCRO were imprisoned at some point, and by the time of the events of Sons of Anarchy, only two remained in prison: Lenny Janowitz (Sonny Barger) and Otto Delaney, the latter was still an active member of the club, even while in prison.

Otto Delaney was a full member of SAMCRO and the husband of Luann (Dendri Taylor), a former porn star, the head of her own porn company (Kara Kara) and a close friend of the club, especially Gemma (Kathy Sagal). Otto was imprisoned before the events of Sons of Anarchy and never got out as he continued to commit crimes in prison that increased his sentence, eventually sending him to death row.

What happened to Otto in Sons of Anarchy?

Otto was arrested for second-degree murder and carjacking in the mid-1990s and sentenced to six years in Stockton State Prison. However, once there, he did not stop committing crimes, both personal and related to the club, as he continued to be a part of SAMCRO out of loyalty, as well as to ensure that Luann was always safe. Among the crimes committed by Otto before the events of “Sons of Anarchy” are broken collarbones and two ribs to a man, stabbing an informant and trying to make a deal with GN, which went wrong, and his left eye was cut. When ATF agent June Stahl (Ellie Walker) used Luann to get information from Otto and destroy SAMCRO, he slammed her head against a table to prove he wasn’t a rat, adding even more to his already lengthy sentence. In the 2nd season of Sons of Anarchy, Otto stabbed a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, and this particular incident was used to sentence him to death, and he was officially sentenced to death in season 4.

However, this did not prevent Otto from committing new crimes, such as the murder of a member of the Russian mafia. Having given out information about SAMCRO after the club failed to protect Luann, Otto learned the truth from Tara and continued to defend the club in every possible way, and his next crime was the murder of a nurse, stating: “The sons are alive, Redwood is bleeding.” Otto’s last crime was the murder of Lee Torik, a former U.S. marshal and brother of the nurse he killed, who ordered Otto to be raped daily if he did not hand over SAMCRO, and immediately after Torik’s murder, Otto was shot in prison. the guards. Sutter’s original plan for Otto was for him to get a gas chamber or a lethal injection, but he felt he couldn’t let him commit another crime and not get any punishment, so he made Otto pay for what he did (although maybe not for everything he did did). did). Otto’s story in Sons of Anarchy is complicated because he deserved to be imprisoned for everything he did outside and inside, although most of his actions in prison were aimed at ensuring Luann’s safety, but ultimately it was not enough to save her and himself.