Sons Of Anarchy: See List Of The 7 Best Episodes Of The Series

Sons of Anarchy (SoA) was an epoch-making series, gaining millions of loyal fans who, even 8 years after their last episode aired, still carry on the spirit of Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club (SAMCRO) — Redwood Original.

The series, which borrowed from Shakespeare’s classic Hamlet, the inspiration for the central plot – that is, family betrayal – had violence as one of its main themes, being seen almost as a necessary evil. Which is not to say that Kurt Sutter, creator of SoA, hasn’t been dedicated to humanizing his characters.

But enough with the small talk, let’s get straight to the point, shall we? We’ll show you a list of the seven best episodes of the series here and explain why they’re here.

Do you think we left out an episode? Run in the comments and tell us, or share with us what your list would be. Without further ado, here we go, but beware of potential spoilers.

1. “Aon Rud Persanta” (Season 6, Episode 11)

“Aon Rud Persanta” means, in Irish, “nothing personal”. It is also the 11th episode of the 6th season of Sons of Anarchy, which originally aired on November 19, 2013. we saw Clay Morrow, played by actor Ron Periman.The name of the episode is quite sarcastic, as everything, from start to finish, was absurdly personal.

2. “Laying Pipe” (Season 5, Episode 3)

It’s an adrenaline-pumping episode from start to finish. Jax, Tig, Opie and Chibs are in jail and trying to get protection from the Mexicans. As nothing is simple in SoA, Jax is faced with a “Sophie’s choice”: so that nothing happens, Damon Pope, the most badass dealer in Oakland, proposes to receive a percentage of the value of the weapons.

However, he more specifically wanted the death of someone from SAMCRO to avenge the death of an ally of his. Damon was one of the show’s biggest antagonists, and this episode is one of its highlights.

3. “Red Rose” (Season 7, Episode 12)

In the final stretch of Sons of Anarchy, there was a lot of emotion in store for fans. This is one of those heartbreaking episodes: Jax has to deal with the revelations surrounding Tara’s death, while the president of SAMCRO is also trying to negotiate a peace deal with former rival gangs. We don’t want to give away spoilers, but we can say that here is a milestone in the thirst for revenge in terms of television entertainment.

4. “Suits of Woe” (Season 7, Episode 11)

“Huh, another season 7 episode?” but it’s for good reason. It’s just that, for the episode above to exist, this one had to be produced and, I assure you, it’s almost a painful melody.

In this episode, we learn how Jax found out what happened to Tara. What’s worse, he has to deal with the implications of what has happened and well, when it comes to SoA, we know that this has several layers of complexity.

5. “A Mother’s Work” (Season 6, Episode 13)

Some consider “A Mother’s Work” the most harrowing episode of the entire series. We don’t take away these people’s reason, because in it Gemma (Katey Sagal) was distressed with the possibility of never seeing her grandchildren again.

That fear led her, with a few shots of alcohol in her head and a bit of desperation, to go after Tara. It’s hard not to talk about this episode, because there’s a lot of violence and blood, but remembering the scenes makes it very clear why it’s on the list of the best episodes of the show.

6. “Papa’s Goods” (Season 7, Episode 13)

Every carnival has its end, the same goes for a series. And “Papa’s Goods” was a very devastating case for all fans of the series. There is, of course, the commotion of seeing Jax leave and understanding that we lost him forever (or until we decide to watch it again), but it’s that he fulfilled his mission well, saved his children from paying for their actions, even if it all had a price.

Those who watched it understand what we want to talk about, for those who haven’t reached the end yet, go through all the episodes, as it’s worth the effort to reach the iconic end of Sons of Anarchy.

7. “NS” (Season 3, Episode 13)

Season 3 led audiences to believe that Jax was betraying his own by allying himself with Agent Stahl. Then, as we reach the end of the 3rd year, the series seems to want to do justice to the fans.

As we said at the beginning, the series is full of betrayals, twists, violence and a lot, a lot of revenge, but it drew attention for the doses of happiness it presented.

The satisfaction of seeing the return of Abel and Chibs taking their revenge on Jimmy. I dare say that Kurt Sutter delivered in this chapter everything that the public expects from SoA and, on top of that, was able to leave us speechless. Flawless episode.