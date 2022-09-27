Son’s baseball game: Shakira and Gerard are sitting separately

Shakira (45) and Gerard Pique (35) together support their two children Sasha (7) and Milan (9), despite the separation! The former dream couple went through life together for eleven years. But after it turned out that the Spanish football star Shakira was cheating, she immediately filed for divorce. Despite the separation, Shakira and Gerard want to be together with their children, albeit at a short distance!

According to the Daily Mail, among other things, the current pictures show Shakira and Gerard supporting their son Milan at a baseball match: last Saturday, a 35-year-old man sat on the same side of the podium with his mother, while the “Hips Don’t Lie Translator” sat across the field with her mother and several friends. It is said that the former couple did not see each other throughout the game — they met only when their son wanted to say goodbye.

Just last week Shakira broke her silence and for the first time commented on her breakup: she called the end of the relationship “the hardest, darkest hour of my life.” Worst of all, however, are the paparazzi who are constantly watching her and her children: “I’m trying to protect her because this is my most important task in life,” the 45—year-old woman told Elle.