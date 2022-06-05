Sonos Voice control: how to set up the use of voice assistant

Sonos Voice Control is a convenient way to control the company’s smart speakers without the help of hands, which is easy to configure through the Sonos mobile app. The Sonos voice assistant was first introduced in May 2022 as a faster way to control music and other multimedia on Sonos speakers. The voice assistant is the company’s first in—house assistant, but it’s not the first voice assistant to come with its smart speakers. Sonos speakers previously included Amazon Alexa support, and the company initially wanted to include Google Assistant. It didn’t work, but the vision of two voice assistants on the same speaker became a reality.

Many improvements are required to improve the voice assistant, so it is reasonable to assume that Sonos Voice Control will be limited in its capabilities at launch. However, the company itself has thought about it and will turn to Alexa for complex queries. Although Sonos Voice Control can’t do everyday tasks like checking the weather or making a to-do list, it can ask Alexa to help answer. This happens quickly, with a slight delay, and uses the intelligence on the device. This is a fast and secure way to get answers to important questions from the Sonos smart speaker, and users can configure it through the Sonos mobile app.

To set up the Sonos voice Assistant on a speaker or Sonos system, you need a voice-enabled S2 speaker and a mobile device. Not all products sold by Sonos support voice communication, but having just one speaker with voice support in the system will allow users to make verbal requests throughout the system. To get started, open the Sonos S2 mobile app and make sure that the latest software version is installed on the speakers. Then click on the “Settings” tab and click the “Services and Voice” button. Then select “Add Voice Assistant” and select the “Sonos Voice Assistant” option. Although users can’t turn on Sonos Voice Assistant and Google Assistant at the same time, they can turn on two assistants on two speakers on the same system. In addition, users can turn on Sonos Voice Assistant and Alexa at the same time.

Use Sonos Voice Assistant to control the sound

As with many voice assistants, the Sonos Voice Assistant has a wake-up word to tell the speaker that it’s time to start listening to the request. Just saying “Hello, Sonos” will wake up the smart speaker, which will be identified by the glowing light and the media volume reduction. After he has understood the request, the speaker will also play the confirmation signal and will be able to make the appropriate changes. According to Sonos, the voice assistant can manage various tasks, such as music management and library management. However, for more complex queries, it has to rely on Alexa.

At the time of launch, there were several music streaming services compatible with Sonos Voice Assistant. These services include Sonos Radio, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and Pandora. A notable exception is Spotify, a widely popular streaming service, but functionality may be added in the future. In addition, the company has promised that support for more streaming services will be added soon, but it’s unclear when that might be. Overall, the combination of Sonos Voice Assistant and Amazon Alexa is a great solution for responding to multimedia controls and complex queries, and it’s easy to use.