Sonny Boy: creator of One-Punch man announces new sci-fi anime

Sonny Boy: Director Shingo Natsume, responsible for One-Punch Man, ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. and Space Dandy, is returning alongside Studio Madhouse with an anime for TV. Originally produced, the sci-fi, entitled Sonny Boy, is set to debut later this year.

The science fiction drama revolves around 36 boys and girls. In August, in the middle of a summer vacation, student Nagara, third year of elementary school (in the center of the image above), the mysterious transferred student Nozomi (right) and classmates, like Mizuho (left) and Asakaze, they are suddenly transported from their peaceful daily lives to an adrift school, in an alternative dimension. They must survive with the superpowers that this event gave them.

Check out the trailer:

Sonny Boy: learn more about the Shingo Natsume anime

Shigo Natsume created the story and is directing and writing the anime at Studio Madhouse. Norifumi Kugai, who worked at ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., is dealing with character designs based on the original drawings by manga artist and illustrator Hisashi Euguchi (Perfect Blue, Roujin Z, Eiji, Stop! Hibari-kun, Mujin Wakusei Survive).

In addition, Studio Pablo’s Mari Fujino (Dororo) is art director and Ken Hashimoto is the colorist. Akane Fushihara is even acting as director of photography composition, while Kashiko Kimura is the editor and Shoji Hata is the sound director.

For the soundtrack, vocalist and guitarist Kazunobu Mineta, from the rock band Ging Nang Boyz, wrote the theme song “Shonen Shojo” (Boys and Girls) specifically for the work. It can be heard on the video.

Although it has not been revealed where the anime will be shown, as well as an official release date, it is certain that Sonny Boy will debut in 2021. So stay tuned for more news!