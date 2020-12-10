Sonic will have his own animated series on Netflix in 2022

Netflix has mistakenly announced a new animated project starring the famous Sega mascot, since it has withdrawn the ad after a few minutes.

Netflix is ​​working on a new 3D animated series about Sonic, the popular Sega mascot and star of numerous video games, as well as a successful live-action film adaptation and various animated series. This has apparently been announced by mistake through the NXOnNetflix account, since after a few minutes the tweet has disappeared. Of course, not a few users have managed to capture this publication, of which nothing else is known at the moment.

Sega’s popular mascot is coming to Netflix

So much so, that at the moment little else is known about this new animated series project for Netflix, beyond that it would reach said streaming platform in 2022 and that it is being developed by Sega, WildBrain and Man of Action Entertainment, according to it has been possible to read in the already deleted tweet. “Rings? Checked. Sneakers? Checked. Speed? SONIC. The legendary and iconic video game Sonic the Hedgehog runs to Netflix in a new 3D animated series scheduled for 2022 ”, we can read in the famous missing tweet.

Let’s remember that Sonic has already starred in several animation series throughout its history, from The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog to Sonic X, through the most recent Sonic Boom, based on the video game of the same name and that enjoyed a cold reception in both formats for an aesthetic that broke too much with the canons of the saga itself. Also, the sequel to the hit live-action movie is already in the works, again, with the hilarious Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and with Tails as a partner.

With everything to discover about this new series, and if we pay attention to the logo shared by the tweet itself, it is expected that this new series will bet on the most classic aesthetic of the franchise. Will he be officially presented tonight at The Game Awards gala? In a few hours we will find out.



