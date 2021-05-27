Sonic Will Celebrate its 30 Years With Event and News Today (27)

Sonic: One of the greatest mascots of video games, Sonic turns 30 in 2021, and SEGA seems ready to celebrate the birth of its main icon in style! On the character’s social networks, a special broadcast full of news today (27) at 13:00 was confirmed:

Did someone say news? Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

“Did anybody there talk about news?”, Says the post on Twitter. “Tune in here on May 27 at 1 pm (Brasília time) to take a first look at some of the projects, partnerships and events of our 30 years of Sonic celebration!”

The day before yesterday (25), a beautiful and extremely nostalgic commemorative video was also posted, calling Unstoppable (or “unstoppable”, in free translation), more focused on remembering the intimate relationship between the character and his fans:

Will we see more games being revealed this week? Do you prefer that they show a collection of classics, a sequel to an acclaimed title in the series, or a whole new project? Comment below!