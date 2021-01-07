Sonic the Hedgehog has first prototype gameplay released

In the game development process it is common for programmers to change some things between the prototype versions and the final editions. This is the case of Sonic the Hedgehog for Mega Drive, which had a complete gameplay released on the network.

The video in question appears on the network 30 years after the franchise arrived on Sega’s 16-bit console. The first noticeable change is the absence of the sound effect of the company, in addition to the change in the name of some phases (Spring Yard Zone, for example, is known as Sparkling Zone) and the presence of boss only in Green Hill Zone.

Check out the gameplay in the video for just over an hour below:

Did you notice other differences between this version and the final one? Share your opinion in the space below for comments.