Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has taken a step forward worthy of a golden ring

Video game movies don’t have a great track record in Hollywood, but among the successes of recent years in this area have been films about Sonic the hedgehog. “Sonic the Hedgehog” in 2020 managed to become the highest-grossing film domestically before cinemas began to close, and this honor remained until “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” surpassed its predecessor earlier this year. Although we’ve known for months that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on its way, the triquel has taken an important step forward worthy of a golden ring: it named a release date.

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog, mark December 20, 2024 in your calendars, because that’s when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters. Paramount Pictures had previously planned the next Smurfs movie, but now this animated film will be released on February 14, 2025. As a result of this shift, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will compete with Avatar 3, which hails from 20th Century Studios. The first part of the film adaptation of the musical Wicked by John Chu will be released on December 25. This will be the first movie about Sonic the hedgehog, which will not be released in April.

The existence of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was confirmed back in February, at the same time it was announced that a spin-off of the Knuckles series will be released to Paramount+ subscribers sometime in 2023, and Idris Elba will play the character again. Thus, this look at the mythology of Sonic the Hedgehog turned from a series of films into a full-fledged universe. Later this year, there will be a Netflix show called Sonic Prime, but it is not related to the movie franchise.

Since there is more than a year left before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it may take some time before we know the specific details of the plot. However, along with the fact that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ended with Sonic and Tails becoming friends with Knuckles, there was also a lot of silence in the last minutes of the film. When agents of the National Guard Units (GUN) searched for the missing Dr. Ivo Robotnik among the wreckage of his giant fur, a 50-year-old file was found in the GUN database, which leads to a research center outside the site where Shadow the Hedgehog is being held. Thus, along with the full representation of this character, he also looks like G.U.N. could take on a more important role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, especially after Robotnik’s subordinate Stone infiltrated the organization.

While it goes without saying that actors like Ben Schwartz and James Marsden will return in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the same cannot be said for Jim Carrey, who plays Robotnik in the films. In early April, shortly before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Kerry announced that he was considering leaving the cinema. Producers Neil Moritz and Toby Asher said that Robotnik will not be remade if Kerry achieves this, but they hope that the actor will remain in the role of the mustachioed villain.

As soon as there is more notable information about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, we will pass it on. In the meantime, check out our release schedule for 2022 and the release schedule for 2023 to find out which films will be released in a cinema near you earlier than the cinematic return of the blue Speedster.