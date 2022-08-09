Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Gets a Key Holiday Release Date of 2024

Paramount has officially announced the release date of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Based on the popular Sega adventure game series of the same name, the Sonic Film franchise has already released two successful installments. Most recently, in April 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released, surpassing its predecessor in box office and winning praise for pleasant visual effects, a combination of humor and action, as well as a charming game, especially the one presented by newcomer Idris Elba, who voiced Knuckles. . Ben Schwartz also returned in the film as the voice of Sonic, as well as Jim Carrey, Colleen O’Shaughnessy and James Marsden. Sega and Paramount Pictures announced Sonic the Hedgehog 3 a month before the premiere of the sequel.

Currently, details of the plot and characters of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are scarce. Nevertheless, it is expected that the film will continue the exciting ending of the sequel and introduce a new villain in the face of the notorious Shadow. Since Kerry has left the game, it is expected that he will not return as Dr. Robotnik, although the filmmakers decided not to remake his character. Schwartz previously teased that the movie “will be incredible,” and subsequent details indicate that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will include elements from the video games Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog. There have been few details about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 since then, although a major update has now been released.

As confirmed by the official social networks of Sonic the Hedgehog, the premiere of the triquel is scheduled for December 20, 2024. No further details were disclosed, but nevertheless, it’s nice to know that the film managed to provide a favorable holiday release window.

The new release date of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues the trend of leaving two years between films in the franchise, so we hope that all releases will be distributed evenly. Right now, the confirmation of the date doesn’t give much insight into the history of the film, although it indicates that a similar announcement may soon appear for the Knuckles spin-off, in which Elba will again play her role as the red echidna. Knuckles’ show will prepare Sonic 3, so it’s likely that the project will start moving forward when the movie has a release date. There will be a place for both in the next two years.

Now there remains the question of how Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will solve some of its most pressing dilemmas. The immediate task that the film should take care of is to consider Kerry’s potential departure and explain how the triquel will cope with the absence of Dr. Robotnik. In the games, Dr. Robotnik played a crucial role in bringing his grandfather’s Shadow project to life and provoked a conflict between Sonic and Shadow. However, since Robotnik apparently won’t be returning in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the movie may change Shadow’s backstory by linking him to the Guardian of Nations (G.U.N.) instead of Robotnik. In addition, with a set premiere date, Sonic 3 may also feature other playable characters who may appear in the film. However, with the release approaching, viewers can expect more interesting updates from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in the coming months.