Sonic the Hedgehog 2006 returns to Xbox (but not for Everyone)

Sega’s infamous 2006 Sonic the Hedgehog video game has returned to the Xbox store. The platform game is known for its numerous glitches, unstable camera, confusing plot and general impression of incompleteness. The game was considered such a disappointment that it tarnished the franchise’s reputation, turning Sonic into a hated character.

Despite the poor reception of the game, Sonic ’06 has acquired an interesting legacy over the years. The game has been the subject of several popular “let’s play” walkthroughs and video games. Even the publisher Sega took advantage of the game’s bad reputation by making Sonic ’06 the subject of jokes via the official Sonic Twitter. In addition, the title features characters who have since appeared in other games, including Sonic’s friend/rival Silver Hedgehog. In particular, some even consider the poor reception of Sonic the Hedgehog 2006 as a catalyst that prompted the Sonic development team to change the overall direction of the franchise’s games.

For some unknown reason, Sega re-exposed Sonic the Hedgehog 2006 back to the Xbox store. However, unlike the best Sonic games, Sonic ’06 will not be available on Xbox X/S. According to Xbox Advisor, the platformer game mysteriously returned to the Xbox 360 store, which made it available only for playing on the original platform. Sonic the Hedgehog joins other games from that era, including Sonic Adventure 2 and 2008’s Sonic Unleashed. Xbox Advisor suggests that Sega may gradually restore the back catalog of games, especially given that the retro collection of the Sonic Origins franchise launches next month. Currently, Sega has not yet commented on its reasons for re-enabling Sonic ’06, but hopefully more details will come soon.

Despite the problems with Sonic ’06, there are still many dedicated Sonic fans, and some may even appreciate the terrible mechanics and gameplay of the game. In fact, some of these fans have taken the time to develop a remake of the infamous buggy game, releasing demos over the past couple of years so other players can try them out. It’s also possible that past Sonic games are making a comeback due to the recent success of Sonic feature films that have attracted alienated fans back to the series.

While the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay probably haven’t changed despite its return to the Xbox store, those who want to relive the notoriously bad Sonic The Hedgehog experience may now find the outdated graphics and glitches cute rather than disappointing. Because of this, it might be worth checking out, if only just out of nostalgia.