“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”: what fans should watch next on Paramount+

Video games and movies often don’t mix well with each other. While both forms of entertainment aim to immerse fans in history, movies inspired by specific video game franchises often don’t work. That’s why Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has become such an epic turning point. The 2022 release is considered the highest-grossing video game film to date. Here are some recommendations for Paramount+ subscribers who may be craving something like this.

Paramount+ subscribers can now watch “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

After the redesign of the character, which, according to most fans, significantly improved the main character (voiced by Ben Schwartz), “Sonic the Hedgehog” was released with impressive box office receipts in early 2020. This film was Jeff Fowler’s feature directorial debut. But his strong reverence for the source material — albeit through the prism of a friendly road movie – proved to fans that it could be something special.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 doubled down on game callbacks by officially introducing Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessy) and inviting Knuckles (Idris Elba). And the sequel easily surpassed its predecessor during its theatrical run, grossing $386 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Now fans can take the adventure to their home. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuted on Paramount+ on May 24, 2022.