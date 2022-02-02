Sonic, Tails And Knuckles Are The Protagonists Of The New Posters Of Sonic 2: The Movie

Sonic: Sega’s new hedgehog movie shares the promotional images of its three protagonists: theatrical release in Spain on April 8, 2022. Sonic 2: The movie, the sequel to the debut of the blue hedgehog in live action, is already heating up for its theatrical release on April 8, 2022. So much so, that after the presentation of its trailer at The Game Awards 2021, now Paramount distributes the official posters of its three main protagonists with Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. A new adaptation of the Sega mascot that will introduce us to his colleagues with whom he has had so many adventures in his numerous video games.

Sonic 2 Official Synopsis

Thus, and beyond the first trailer in Spanish for Sonic 2: The Movie that you can see at the top of this story, below we offer you its three new official posters released on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, a film that will bring back the cast of the first installment with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Lee Majdoub, Tom Butler, and Elfina Luk in their respective roles.

Although those who will voice our three virtual protagonists are Ben Schwartz again as Sonic along with Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower and Idris Elba as Knuckles. We leave you with the official synopsis of Sonic 2: The Movie:

“Everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for the next level of adventure in Sonic 2: The Movie. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is dying to prove that he’s the stuff of a true hero. The acid test comes with the return of the evil Robotnik, this time with a new sidekick, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own fellow sufferer, Tails, and together they embark on an adventure that will take them around the world in search of the precious stone to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.”