Sonic Mania, Among The Free Games On The Epic Games Store; How To Download It On Pc

Sonic Mania: The SEGA hedgehog has just turned 30 years old, a moment of celebration and gifts, so the Fortnite store offers one of its free games.SEGA’s mascot is getting older. Sonic celebrated his thirtieth anniversary on June 23, an important event that coincides with the gift that the Epic Games Store has prepared for us this week. As planned, Sonic Mania will be available as a free game until next Thursday, July 1 (17:00 CEST). Thus, all who claim it will be able to add it to their library permanently. Horizon Chase Turbo is the second video game to be downloaded this week, while The Spectrum Retreat will be the next.

Sonic Mania is one of the great tributes to classic video games. Developed by a group of fans of the character (Lab42), this official title published by SEGA returns to two-dimensional graphics and heart-stopping speed. It does so respecting the gameplay of the classics of Mega Drive, yes, with a 2D visual adapted to modern times. An extended version was also developed, marketed under the title Sonic Mania Plus.

As for Horizon Chase Turbo, it is an arcade driving experience inspired by the great successes of the genre in the 80s and 90s, games like Out Run, Top Gear or Rush, among many others. This week, Epic Games Store users have one thing in common, breakneck speed, whether behind the wheel or in Sonic’s boots.

How to download games on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you do not have it, just register for free at this link.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the links above in this news and redeem both video games.

Download the Epic client at the following link.

And now you can access your library and run Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo!