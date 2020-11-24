“Sonic” is preparing an incredible sequel

The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ movie was a total success, thanks to that its sequel is already in production plans

It’s safe to say that the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a huge hit for Paramount Pictures when it arrived earlier this year in February. In just 10 days, he amassed close to $ 210 million.

Paramount wasted no time: it green-lit a sequel and secured an official 2022 release date.

Now, we have the first production details for this upcoming film, thanks to some new documents filed with the British Columbia Film Commission a few days ago.

Details of the sequel to ‘Sonic’

The sequel to Sonic is called “Emerald Hill”, the internal production company that develops it is Red Energy Films and production is scheduled for March 15 and May 10 next year.

It appears that the film has a budget of over $ 20 million and the mentioned production director is Abraham Fraser.

As any Sonic fan will know, Emerald Hill is the first area of ​​Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Follow Somagnews closely to stay informed with more details about this spectacular movie that will hit theaters sooner than we imagine.



