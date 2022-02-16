Sonic Is Getting A Third Movie And A Live-Action Knuckles Series

Sonic: Sega and Paramount Pictures confirmed well before the release of the second Sonic movie that we will have a third and a live-action series, focused on Knuckles.

“Paramount Pictures and Sega Corporation today announced that they have begun development on a third film in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise,” Paramount said. “Additionally, Sega and Paramount+ are developing the first original live-action series for Sonic, which will launch in 2023. The Paramount+ series will feature the character Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba.”

Paramount+ is the production company’s streaming service, which in Brazil can be subscribed to as one of Prime Video’s “channels”, for R$ 20 per month.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 only hits theaters on April 8, 2022, but you can see that the entrepreneurs behind the production are betting on a success similar to the first film or even greater. It’s somewhat unusual for a movie to have a sequel announced even before its premiere, even more so with confirmation of a live-action series to follow.

For those who prefer to play Sonic than watch, we also have a new game already announced, Sonic Frontiers. It first appeared at The Game Awards 2021 and arrives sometime this year for PC and consoles.