Sonic Frontiers Will Arrive With Texts And Voices In Spanish

Sonic Frontiers: SEGA reveals on Twitter that its localization teams are already “working hard” on the translation process to reach “new audiences.” It has not arrived in time to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary, but Sonic Frontiers accelerates to make his triumphant appearance sometime in 2022. The new production starring the most famous hedgehog in video games will bring us a polyglot Sonic, as such and as SEGA has confirmed, the game will be completely localized to Spanish, both the texts and the voices.

“Good news! The teams have been working hard on the localization of Sonic Frontiers to bring it to new audiences ”, they publish on the social network Twitter. Below they offer a complete list of the languages ​​in which it will be localized. Sonic Frontiers will include voices and translated texts in the following languages: Spanish, English, French, German, Italian and Japanese.

As for the versions that will only implement translated texts, there are Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Russian. The Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese translation will only be available on the Xbox and PC versions.

Good news! The teams here have already been hard at work in localizing Sonic Frontiers to bring it to new audiences. Full list of language support below: pic.twitter.com/H149JpoQmj — SEGA (@SEGA) January 10, 2022

They wanted to get it out in 2021, but it couldn’t be

That Sonic Frontiers is finally going to be published this year is a decision that SEGA had not originally planned. During a recent investor meeting, the Japanese company acknowledged that the intention was for it to coincide with the anniversary. However, Sonic Team needed more time to complete development and deliver a quality experience to players.

“It was originally planned to launch this year, on Sonic’s 30th anniversary, but we had to postpone the launch for a year in order to improve and polish the quality,” they said. “Not only with this title, but during the development phase we have carried out analyzes to improve the quality of the video game before its release.”

Sonic Frontiers is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.