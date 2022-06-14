Sonic Frontiers: Everything we know so far

The first gameplay footage of Sonic Frontiers debuted on IGN on June 1 and was met with great excitement, discussion and questions from fans of the Sonic franchise. This game was the first in the history of Sonic games, as it departs from the traditional combination of two-dimensional sidescrollers and three-dimensional platformers. Instead, Sonic Frontiers will see Sonic’s first steps in the open world.

The decision to make this radical genre change is probably due to the success of other games that were the first foray of the respective franchises into the open world, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Since these games are hailed as innovative developments in a beloved property, Sonic fans hope that this will revitalize the franchise, and look forward to every new information about the game. That’s all the fans have been told so far.

It has a different tone than previous Sonic games

While the previous 3-D Sonic games were often energetic, dynamic and full of plot with a lively hard rock soundtrack, Sonic Frontiers is the complete opposite and chooses a more minimalistic approach.

RELATED: The 10 Most Useful NPCs in Sonic The Hedgehog Games

When SEGA announced the open-world Sonic game, the comparison with Breath of the Wild was inevitable, but the atmosphere of the game went even further. Light, calm piano music, peaceful grassy landscapes and a minimum of dialogues make the game very similar to the popular Zelda game. However, this is a welcome similarity, as the serene tone of the game is perfectly combined with the high-speed freedom of Sonic’s abilities.

It’s an open world…

Although Sonic Frontiers promises to be the first open-world Sonic game, this is not exactly an accurate description, since the in-game world works a little differently than one would expect with such a description.

Instead of Sonic being able to move anywhere within a wide open landscape, in the game players switch between exploring the open world and a linear platformer reminiscent of traditional three-dimensional Sonic games. Because of this, developers prefer the term “open zone” to the open world, as it more reflects the smaller scale of the game landscape compared to traditional open-world games such as Breath of the Wild.

Amy and Tails are somehow involved

The cinematic teaser trailer for Sonic Frontiers, which premiered on December 10, featured the voices of characters who sounded like recurring characters from Sonic, Tails and Amy. Fans have suggested that perhaps the essence of the game is that Sonic is trying to save Tails and Amy, and this was confirmed in an IGN article that explains how the trio gets separated at the beginning of the game.

The choice to have the fan-favorite Sonic characters return but need rescuing is unexpected, since these two can usually keep themselves in hand pretty well. Perhaps the reason for this is that Tails and Amy are actually playable characters that will become available after their rescue. While it’s not confirmed, the game’s wide landscapes and myriad bad guys are certainly perfect for Tails’ flying abilities and Amy’s hammer skills.

The Chaos Emeralds are back

No great Sonic game is complete without Chaos Emeralds. These mighty jewels have been featured as collectibles and plot moves in almost every installment of the Sonic franchise, and Sonic Frontiers is no exception.

Link: The 10 Best Bonuses in Sonic The Hedgehog Games

Although not much is known about what purpose they serve in the plot of the game, it turned out that they will serve as the main purpose of the game. In the open zone, Sonic will have to defeat bosses to open the gates to the linear stages of the game. During these stages, Sonic can collect keys, which can then be used to open vaults containing Chaos Emeralds. Although it is not confirmed, it goes without saying that Sonic needs emeralds to reach his superform and save his friends.

He has brand new bad guys

While the enemies in Sonic games are usually Dr. Eggman’s robot minions, the antagonists of this game look completely different. Even though they are still robots, these enemies have a sleeker and less fancy design than Sonic’s previous enemies, replacing the bright colors of Eggman’s Allies with a much cooler silver, black and red color scheme.

However, it’s not just their appearance that is different, as these new enemies are much more diverse and harder to defeat than the previous bad guys. In the past, Sonic could easily break through enemies without losing speed. However, in Sonic Frontiers, enemies receive several blows before they fall, and use various defensive techniques that require the player to adapt his style of play accordingly.

Enemy bosses are huge

Sonic Frontiers has potentially the biggest and most visually impressive enemy bosses in a Sonic game. Towering over Sonic as they roam the open area, these robot enemies are best described as a mix bosses from Horizon Forbidden West and Shadow of the Colossus.

The new bosses also look insanely funny, as their huge size requires speed, skills and creative thinking, and the battle with one particular boss requires the player to jerk on a huge robotic leg to damage the weak spots on his head.

Sonic has new skills

Every new Sonic game usually introduces some new ability for the character, but this game expands Sonic’s set of moves more than ever with the inclusion of the XP system.

As in other role-playing games, in Sonic Frontiers, Sonic will earn XP, which will allow the player to unlock a number of new abilities as the game progresses. While the details surrounding these abilities are few, Sonic Team has revealed that some of Blue Hedgehog’s new skills will include wall running, various combat skills, and an ability called “cyclop.” The latter will allow Sonic to interact with key items in the environment, and in battle will allow him to quickly circle around enemies and throw them into the air.

Sonic will have to become a problem solver

As if Breath of the Wild comparisons aren’t enough anymore, Sonic Frontiers will also include puzzles and challenges scattered across the game’s open area. These challenges will help players discover new areas of the map.

Link: The 10 Biggest Revelations from the Sonic Origins Trailer

It is unknown how many different types of puzzles will appear in the game, but so far it seems that they are quite simple in the same spirit as the Crust puzzles from Breath of the Wild. At the moment, Sonic Team has shared footage of puzzles and challenges that include correctly orienting statues, running on certain tiles when they light up, and moving from one point to another for a limited time.

There will be an animated prologue

Sega announced live on YouTube that they will present an animated prologue of Sonic Frontiers before the release of the game. Currently, very little is known about the animated short, but Sega has released an ominous frame from the animation.

The frame shows Knuckles standing in front of the Master Emerald when it rains on him. This image doesn’t give fans a lot of work, but it can be assumed that the short film will explain how Sonic got stuck in the new mysterious world of Sonic Frontiers. Knuckles’ appearance also made fans hope for his inclusion in the game itself.

It is expected to be released at the end of 2022.

At the moment, Sonic Frontiers is expected to be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S at the end of 2022, just in time for the holidays. As it turned out in the notes to the management meeting, the game was originally planned to be released in 2021 in honor of Sonic’s 30th anniversary, but the developers felt that they needed another year to polish a few things.

Despite this, the reaction to recent gameplay footage was mixed, which is why Sonic fans expected that the release date would be pushed back even further. Some Sonic fans are actually asking for this delay, comparing the current state of the game with a techno demo or a fan project. However, the Sonic team stated that the footage shown refers to an early version of the game, so perhaps future gameplay trailers will be more satisfying for Sonic fans.