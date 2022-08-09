Sonic Frontiers Confirmed for Gamescom

Jeff Cayley announced earlier today that news of Sonic Frontiers, the upcoming open-world Sonic the Hedgehog game, will be presented at Gamescom, one of the largest gaming events in the world. As many Sonic the Hedgehog fans wanted to know more about this game, this announcement made many of them much more excited for Gamescom 2022.

Gamescom is a major gaming exhibition held annually at the Kölnmess in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. During the event, new games are revealed and gamers can play them before they are released. This year’s Gamescom will be held from August 23 to 28.

Jeff Cayley announced on Twitter that Sonic Frontiers will be one of the games presented at Gamescom this year. He informed his subscribers that the world premiere of the new look and news about the upcoming first part of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with an open world will be published on August 23, the opening night of Gamescom.

Many Sonic the Hedgehog fans were thrilled with this announcement, letting others know how excited they are about Gamescom right now. Some fans even mentioned things they would like to know about the upcoming game, such as the release date of Sonic Frontiers and other game mechanics that were not shown in trailers or game clips.

Developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega, Sonic Frontiers was first shown during the Sonic Central presentation in May 2021, where the developers’ plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog were revealed. Although it was originally scheduled to be released last year, its release has been postponed until the end of 2022. Since then, fans have been looking forward to learning more about the game, hoping that it will revolutionize the series, as well as similar open-world games.

There has been a lot of news about Sonic the Hedgehog over the past couple of days, including a collaboration with Fall Guys, in which Battle Royale party players will be able to earn skins on the theme of Sonic the Hedgehog in an event called Sonic’s Adventure. which will be held from August 11 to 15. The third film in the film series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, has also been announced for release on December 20, 2024. With so much news centered around Sonic the Hedgehog, the fact that fans know they’re going to learn more about Sonic Frontiers at the end of the month only makes things better.

Sonic Frontiers will be released in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.