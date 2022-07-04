Sonic Creator confirms the pronunciation of the stage name Sonic 3

The creator of Sonic the Hedgehog weighed in on the pronunciation of the Hydrocity Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for the Sega Genesis. Old-school video games often have bizarre pronunciation of different names due to the language barrier and lack of voice acting. This includes the English pronunciation of Live A Live, the official disclosure of which took almost thirty years.

One of the video game—level pronunciations that has been discussed by fans for years is the Hydrocity Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles. The two most common schools claim that Hydrocity is pronounced as one word that rhymes with the word “speed”, while the other claims that it is pronounced as two words — Hydro-City. The latter name would seem to fit best, since the scene really includes ancient ruins with water areas, and supporters of the first name indicate that it is written in one word.

Related: Sonic Frontiers Cyber World Preview: Lane of Memories

The debate about the Hydrocity Zone has resumed after the recent release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in Sonic Origins. A Twitter user named Ethan Ellis decided to go straight to the source, as they asked Sonic the Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka on Twitter about how to pronounce this name. Naka admitted that he does not speak English, but believes that it is pronounced as “Hydro-city”, two words instead of one.

The language barrier is a major problem, as many 16-bit games were developed in Japan at a time when localization was more overdue than it is today. A strange and incorrect choice of localization has led to the emergence of a number of urban legends of video games, such as a mysterious character who needs help in Chrono Trigger, or Shen Long in Street Fighter 2. The Pokémon series has names that still confuse fans, for example, Arceus. and Suicune, although he has an animated series that offers examples of how they should be pronounced. It doesn’t help that different regions used different pronunciation in their promotional materials, for example, Sega is pronounced See-Ga, not Say-ga in Australia.

The Sonic the Hedgehog series has a passionate fan base that will probably continue to argue about the pronunciation of the Hydrocity Zone, using Naka’s ignorance of English as a reason to continue the debate. The language issues with Sonic the Hedgehog’s stage names could also be terrifyingly serious, as there was once a stage called Genocide City in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but it was removed during development. The developers of Sonic the Hedgehog games probably never thought about the names of the zones, and they could not predict what fans would say about them decades later.