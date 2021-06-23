Sonic Comes To Minecraft as DLC – Get It For Free

Sonic: Players will have the chance to get a free item, as well as enjoy an event with themed minigames.30 years have passed since Sonic’s first career. Just today June 23, the date on which Sonic the Hedgehog premiered on Mega Drive, only in a distant year 1991. In order to celebrate the anniversary, SEGA and Mojang have teamed up to publish a very special free DLC in Minecraft. The hedgehog goes through the filter of the blocks and returns in a way that we have not seen before.

Players will have the opportunity to enjoy such iconic locations as Green Hills or the Chemical Plant. In addition, they can also collect rings, avoid obstacles, run at full speed and face the most dangerous bosses in the area. As if that weren’t enough, it will be possible to get a free Sonic the Hedgehog item created by his character designer. There will also be a special server event hosted by The Hive. When? June 28. Get ready for a session of minigames and other surprises.

Minecraft is available on multiple systems, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and other additional devices.

The next game, as influential as Sonic Adventure?

When the Dreamcast came out, SEGA did not pass up the opportunity to launch a new video game in the Sonic saga, a character who had been absent from Saturn and who needed to return in a big way, and boy did he! Sonic Adventure paved the way for the future, with new titles that followed in the wake of this work to the present day. Takashi Iizuka, the head of Sonic Team, is confident that the next main title in the series, which will be released in 2022, will fulfill a similar role.

Speaking to Sonic Stadium, Iizuka recalled that Sonic Adventure laid the foundations for “20 years of Sonic titles after its release”, something that he hopes will happen with the new video game that will be released next year. He wants me to place “the pillars of the following video games of the future.” If they succeed or not we will talk when it comes out, but for now it is worth dreaming.