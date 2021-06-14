Sonic Colors: Ultimate Wins Frantic Gameplay Trailer

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, SEGA revealed, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, a new video with gameplay from Sonic Colors: Ultimate. The content shows a little more about the transition between 2D and 3D environments and the frenetic action of the blue hedgehog’s stages.

The title was revealed last month during a 30-year special appearance of the mascot. It is actually a remastering of a game released in 2010 for Wii and Nintendo DS. Check out the unpublished video below.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be released for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on September 7, 2021. So, what did you think of the news about one of the biggest characters in video games? Leave your opinion in the comments section!