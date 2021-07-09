Sonic Colors: Ultimate Details Its News In A New Trailer

Sonic Colors: The title will hit 4K / 60 FPS, at least on next-gen machines; It will also include a new game mode. SEGA’s most famous hedgehog returns, but for now not with a new installment, but with the remastering of a Wii classic. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will hit the market this year packed with succulent novelties. Precisely that is what the trailer that the Japanese shared during the State of Play is about, the event in which Sony showed some of the video games that will be published on its platform, although in this case it also comes out on other systems.

Among the novelties that users will find is the improvement in performance and resolution. It is not clear how it will work on the Nintendo Switch, although the goal for the most powerful systems is to reach 4K at 60 FPS, as the video points out. We can also challenge Metal Sonic in a new game mode and explore the world using a new power-up wisp, not to mention the remixed soundtrack that will be noticed during the game.

Hero and villain, face to face again

Players will take on the role of Sonic once again, who like him must always face Doctor Robotnic, also known as Eggman. The villain has built a huge amusement park, but his intentions are as bad as ever. The energy is obtained from an alien race known as the Wisps, so the hedgehog will have to free them from the yoke of this monstrous doctor.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be marketed on September 7 at a recommended price of 39.99 euros. It will do so on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Epic Games Store). On the other hand, the new video game in the saga will not be ready until 2022, although the head of the study, Takashi Iizuka, has raised expectations by saying that his intention is that the next installment will serve as a reference for the next few years, as he did. Sonic Adventure at the time.