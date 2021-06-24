Sonic Celebrates 30 Years With A Minecraft-Themed DLC

Sonic, one of the greatest mascots of all time in video games, is celebrating today (23) 30 years of age! To celebrate the date in style, Mojang brought a very special themed content to Minecraft fever, with the right to a complete character adventure. Check out:

Obviously the hero isn’t alone in this one, so some of his friends and foes are also taking on the new content, including Amy, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, and Eggman (or Dr. Robotnik, for those in the know), all playable characters that can be unlocked in exchange for rings!

Veteran fans are sure to recognize the many classic areas of the series that have been duly recreated with Minecraft’s blocky aesthetic. Here, there is a main hub, the Tails lab, which is connected to landmark items and worlds from the franchise’s history.

Sonic the hedgehog DLC ​​is now available for download on all platforms that support Minecraft Bedrock Edition, costing 1,340 Minecoins. What did you think of this collaboration? Are you planning to play it? Let us know in the comments below!