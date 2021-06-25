Sonic At The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Receives Special Promotion

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating 30 years since the release of its first game in style! After starring in an amazing partnership with Minecraft, the SEGA mascot is now in Olympic mood! Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games won today (25) a very cool commemorative trailer:

As the video is full of references to the character’s universe, it’s worth even slowing it down to try to find all your friends hidden in the streets of Tokyo, Japan, which turns out to be a very fun minigame.

This video is a great warm-up for the 15 different sports featured in the mobile title, which includes sports like rock climbing and karate, which are new to the real Olympic Games starting in July. The more competitive crowd should also like the online leaderboards that greatly increase Sonic’s replay factor at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!

Regardless of whether you play on Android, iOS or FireOS, SEGA has also cut the price of game passes by up to 90%, making your fun easier than ever. After all, to go beyond the 10 initial stages of this free to play download, you need to buy a Full Access Pass, which now costs just $1.

