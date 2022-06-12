Sonic 2: What the new Knuckles says about the fan base

Sonic the Hedgehog fans represent a strange and complex demographic, often unfairly reduced to their least charitable or most embarrassing representatives. The overall ecosystem of the fandom seems to fool many, but there is something unique about the cultural negativity surrounding fans of the adventures of the Blue Spot.

There is a significant contingent of Sonic fans who loved the character as a child and have moved away from his offerings over the past decade or two. Sonic is, in fact, a children’s property aimed at an audience from preschool to middle school age. However, there is a huge market for media that has grown along with its audience, and Sonic has not gotten rid of this demographic group.

Knuckles’ echidna is often characterized as a strong physical force that lags behind the rest of the group in terms of mind. This is a fairly common archetype of a children’s show. Sonic is the cool protagonist, Tails is his smart but cowardly buddy, Amy is the heart, and Knuckles is a big guy. His earliest appearances were largely built around the fact that he was gullible or easily misled. Later iterations of the character played up to his lack of intelligence for comic relief. It wasn’t always particularly good, but many of Knuckles’ best moments came from his lack of intelligence. The animated series Sonic Boom may have perfected this version of the character, playing in his silliest moments and sometimes turning them into comedic gold. The new film plays in much the same tone, but from a slightly different angle.

Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, like Sonic, came to Earth from a distant alternate world. He usually misunderstands or misinterprets the new and strange customs of his new home, and most of this is played out for comedic effect. He’s still confused most of the time, and he still has a lot of comedic lines, but this time he has a reasonable excuse.

He’s surprisingly similar to characters like Drax the Destroyer from the MCU or Starfire from Teen Titans. He is from a different culture, incompatible with the one in which he found himself, and he does not make much effort to adapt to it, leaving him like a fish in water. Combine that with his stubborn and sober personality and he still creates consistent comic relief. Many avid Sonic fans consider this version of the character to be a significant improvement over the source material, but for a very strange reason.

Browsing social networks in search of a new Knuckles will show that the animation philosophy behind many opinions is not just love for Idris Elba, it is hatred for some other iterations. Fans condemn the fact that the old versions of Knuckles were perceived only as a “dumb guy”, while this version seems to command much more respect. Knuckles still plays a comic role for most of his screen time in the film, much of his place in the narrative is still determined by his gullible character. The main difference is that this version of the character has an understandable excuse for his stupid moments, while in the original the main character trait is slow-witted. Both characters are stubborn, stubborn, and at times willfully ignorant. While fans seem pleased with the new Knuckles, their satisfaction reveals an interesting aspect of their enjoyment of the franchise.

Consider the somewhat exaggerated vectors of criticism when it comes to the Sonic franchise. Everyone has heard all the jokes about the often terrible 3D games, some fans are even happy to laugh at them. Fans love the characters that make up the franchise, regardless of the quality of the content they are in. The fandom will defend terrible games, shows, comics and other media to the end if they portray their favorite characters in the right light. .

Conversely, if any media outlet portrays one of the characters as less than flawless, this is a sign against him in the eyes of many fans. This is an interesting rearrangement of the fandom. Tons of fan bases love their characters more than the works that created them. Fandoms arise around works that people seem to hate, as if they want to save their favorite icons. Something about the way Sonic fans enjoy their beloved property is incompatible with the existence of imperfect characters.

Looking at any depiction of the Sonic character, even portrayed as a villain, doing something that is perceived as “out of character” is a mortal sin that the work can commit. In the Sonic Team Racing animation, Shadow loses the race and sadly steals popcorn from little Ciao. Many fans are outraged by this hilarious spectacle of unsportsmanlike behavior. Sonic’s fan base can often be predictable, but their addictions and inclinations make them an interesting example of how a fandom can develop.