Sonic 2: The Movie Unveils Movie-Inspired Toys and Costumes

Sonic 2: The new film will be accompanied by an assortment of objectives designed to satisfy Sonic fans. SEGA and Paramount Pictures have once again teamed up with Jakks Pacific and Disguise for the development of a new line of toys and costumes inspired by Sonic 2 The Movie, the hopeful sequel to the film directed by Jeff Fowler. It is a range of products that includes action figures, stuffed animals, remote control vehicles and collector’s items. According to the press release, it will be released in the spring of 2022, while the costumes will be released in the fall.

Craig Drobis, vice president of marketing for Jakks, has been delighted with the agreement and has explained that with this new batch of objects they will be able to satisfy “every fan and collector of Sonic”. On the other hand, Alex Gomez, director of licensing for Sonic, explained that “the great response from fans” to the products designed by Jakks Pacific have motivated the repetition of the collaboration. “We hope fans of the Blue Blur will see the collection as a testament to our appreciation and create memorable Sonic experiences with the products for years to come.”

Sonic 2 The Movie opens on April 1

All products in detail

Figures – A new line of 4-inch figures including Dr. Robotnik, Sonic, Tails and Knuckles will be released in stores. These movie-style figures feature 11 articulated points for custom poses, as well as a unique accessory from the movie. Made for ages 3 and up, this first wave won’t last long!

Plush – The 9-inch plush assortment is based on fan-favorite characters from the movie. This range of cuddly toys with a soft and adorable touch is made up of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. For children ages 3 and older, they can be found in stores and purchased online this spring. Additionally, a new 13-inch plush will also be available exclusively at Target this spring. The 13-inch Sonic plush for ages 3 and up will be available in stores.

Sonic Speed ​​RC Vehicle Set – The new Sonic Speed ​​RC allows fans to recreate the action of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. It includes an iconic ring-shaped controller to drive, turn and rotate. The RC vehicle lights up when lit up when Turbo mode is selected to give an extra boost. The articulated figure of Sonic, 15 cm, is detachable. This awesome RC is intended for ages 4 and up and will be available in stores.

Costumes and Accessories – Disguise has developed a range of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 costumes and accessories in baby, child and adult sizes, a Sonic dress version and an accessory kit for children. All styles will launch in physical and online stores this fall.

Baby – The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Toddler set includes a very soft jumpsuit with white details on the sleeve cuffs. A cool soft headpiece with Sonic’s signature feathers and an attached clear vinyl visor that can be worn up or down complete the ensemble.

Basic Costume – Sonic Basic is a costume in the form of a jumpsuit with a comfortable hood that will make you look exactly like Sonic. The material is very soft and it features a hood with stiff felt ears and classic Sonic spikes.

Classic Costumes – Sonic and his friend Tails arrive in a classic style version. Both costumes have a comfortable hooded jumpsuit made of velvety minky material with dimensional ears, embroidered eyes and feathers for Sonic and a lock of hair for Tils. Tails features dimensional tails attached to the back!

Sonic Dress Costume – Disguise has also created a dress version of Sonic. With a very soft touch, lightning details on the skirt, it includes a pair of gloves and a cute headband with Sonic’s characteristic spikes and ears.

Deluxe Sonic Costume – This super-soft jumpsuit with detachable tail features a detailed Sonic headpiece with attached ears and inflatable feathers for a true movie look. A pair of Sonic gloves complete the look!

Kids Sonic Accessory Set – Accessory set includes a helmet with ears, inflatable feathers, gloves and a pair of red foam shoe covers with lightning bolts. Combine this outfit with a blue shirt and jeans to complete your look in true Sonic style.

Unisex Adult Sonic Onesie – An extremely soft velor hooded onesie with Sonic’s signature spikes and dimensional ears. Throw on a pair of red sneakers and you’ll be ready to sprint your way through any party in no time.