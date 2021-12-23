Sonic 2: Paramount Unveils Matrix Parody Trailer

Sonic 2: This Wednesday, 22, Paramount Pictures used the official Instagram account of Sonic 2 (Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in the original) to promote a parody of The Matrix. The trailer was released as a tribute to the feature Matrix Resurrections, which recently opened in theaters.

Check out the full publication:

In the comments of the publication, many fans approved the tribute and were surprised for the movie premiere of the famous blue hedgehog. “I love it so much! I can’t wait to watch Matrix 4 and for the debut of Sonic 2,” wrote a netizen in the post’s comments.

In addition, the film studio also took the opportunity to promote Sonic 2 with the release of a new poster for the film. This was a way of reminding the audience that the production is scheduled to open in theaters in 2022.