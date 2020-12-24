Sonic 2: Knuckles may appear in the sequel to the film

According to information extracted from a recent report published by The Illuminerdi, Knuckles the Echidna, one of the most iconic characters in video games and also a fan favorite, will participate in the film Sonic 2 with a supporting role.

Although details are scarce at the moment, apparently he will have the ability to walk and climb walls, much like his skills in the video game franchise. According to the report, Paramount Pictures is looking for an actor who has a serious but at the same time naive voice to play him.

The Sonic sequel will also have a new character named Randall, who will interact only with the human characters in the film.

There are also speculations related to the possible casting of a very famous personality, who should make a small participation in some scenes. Names like Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock are being considered for the cast, but so far nothing has been made official.

Apparently, Jeff Fowler will return to the post of director of the film and the duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller are already developing a script for the sequel. Sonic 2 is expected to be released worldwide in theaters on April 8, 2022.

Released in February of this year, the first Sonic movie featured Jim Carrey as one of the villains, the evil Dr. Robotnik. The feature film won a box office that surpasses US $ 300 million, being one of the most successful premieres when it comes to video game adaptations.

The franchise won many fans around the world when it was launched in 1991. Currently, expanding into the cinema, it may be that new related products will be launched gradually in the future. A series for Netflix is ​​already being developed and should be available in 2022.

