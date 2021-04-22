Sonic 2: Knuckles appears in leaked photos from the film’s recordings

Sonic 2: Photo leaks from the recordings of the Sonic: The Movie may have revealed Knuckles’ presence and look in the new feature, although his participation has yet to be made official. The attraction recently started filming in Fort Langley, Canada, and uses dolls to help actors and other crew members interact with characters made in computing in post production.

The images, published on a fan profile on Twitter, show Knuckles alongside Sonic and Tails, in a possible action scene in the city streets to combat the threat of the time. In this record, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter were also observed in the same scenario, which confirms the return of the actors in the new adventure.

According to rumors pointed out by the CBR website, the character must have an important role in the film. To lend its voice to him, Paramount Pictures would be looking for an actor who can reflect his characteristics, such as seriousness and ingenuity. The vehicle pointed out that the studio would like Jason Momoa to assume that role, however, the news has not yet been confirmed.

Considered one of the most popular characters in the franchise, Knuckles first appeared in the game series in 1994 – in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 -, initially as antagonist to the blue hedgehog. In that story, he was sent by Dr. Robotnik to fight Sonic and Tails, however, after learning about the villain’s real plans, he became an ally of the duo to combat the real threat that put the Emerald Master – a powerful relic at risk – at risk. which he served as guardian.

Sonic 2 will feature Jeff Fowler as director, as well as a script written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the duo responsible for the first feature. the title is due to open in theaters on April 8, 2022.