Sonic 2: Idris Elba will Voice Knuckles In New Film

Sonic 2: Idris Elba will be part of the cast of Sonic 2 (Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in the original), giving voice to Knuckles. The news of his participation in the new Paramount film was confirmed by the actor this Tuesday afternoon, 10, through a post on his social network.

Elba used Twitter to share the news with her fans. He shared a photo of his character’s typical fist and wrote “Knock, Knock” in the caption.

In the comments of his post, which quickly reached thousands of likes, several people were looking forward to the feature. “I wasn’t expecting this, but I know you’re going to rock this character! The same way we do in video games”, wrote one netizen.

The news that the actor will voice Knuckles is seen as a big surprise, as in the past it was circulated on the internet that actor Jason Momoa was being considered for the position.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will add to a number of recent projects by Elba, who is also part of DC’s recently released Suicide Squad.