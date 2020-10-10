Sonic 2, free and forever for a limited time

SEGA celebrates its 60th anniversary with discounts of up to 95% in its Steam catalog. You can do with Sonic 2 for free and forever until the 19th.

SEGA celebrates its 60th anniversary with a promotional campaign on Steam. All players will be able to access discounts of up to 95% on various titles in their catalog, among other advantages. The gratuity of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 stands out; you can redeem it to be yours forever.

Click on this link to add Sonic 2 for free to your Steam account. Free access to the full version of Total War: Warhammer II is also offered. Play without content limits until October 13 at 7:00 PM CEST. If it convinces you, you will find all its DLC with up to 50% discount. We cannot forget to highlight the generous discount of Company of Heroes 2. You have the opportunity to get it for only 1 euro.

The promotion will be available until October 19 at 19:00 CEST, the time that Steam does the daily rotation. Below you will find their main games offered:

Total War: Warhammer II for 20.39 euros (66% discount)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for 3.99 euros (90% discount)

Sonic Mania for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Person 4 Golden for 15.99 euros (20% discount)

Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Company of Heroes 2 for 1 euro (95% discount)

Total War: Three Kingdoms for 40.19 euros (33% discount)

Two Point Hospital for 10.49 euros (70% discount)

Total War Rome II: Emperor Edition for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

Alien Isolation for 9.24 euros (75% discount)

Bayonetta for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Catherine Classic for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Yakuza 0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Yakuza Kiwami for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Sonic Forces for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Total War: Warhammer for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

Endless Legend for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia for 13.59 euros (66% discount)

Dungeon of the Endless for 2.99 euros (75% discount)

Vanquish for 4.99 euros (75% discount)



