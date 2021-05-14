Sonic 2: Director Announces End Of Filming Of Film

Sonic 2: Director Jeff Fowler announced last Wednesday (12) that filming of Sonic 2 has officially ended. The recordings were taking place in Vancouver, Canada, and lasted almost 2 months.

“This is an end in Vancouver! Thanks to all the amazing cast / crew in this city … So many incredible talents helping to make Sonic 2 truly special (and spoiler alert … EPIC!) ”, Published Fowler on Twitter.

That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city… so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert… EPIC! )

The film will feature the return of Ben Schwartz voicing the blue hedgehog and the cast will feature actors such as Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally and Natasha Rothwell. The characters Miles “Tails” Prower and Knuckles are expected to appear in the film, as the director has previously made clear.

“And then, if all of this goes well (referring to the first film), then we can open up and bring in some of those other characters that fans know and love. And, yes, I mean, no one is more excited than I am to have this opportunity, ”he explained to the ComicBook website last year.

Released just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonic: The Film was considered a critical and public success and for that reason its continuation was confirmed by Paramount and Sega. The new feature film is due to open in North American theaters on April 8, 2022. The release date in Brazil has not yet been released.