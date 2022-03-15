Songs You Can Listen to Test Your Headphones and Understand Their Quality

Listening to music is truly a passion for some of us. In public transport, at home, on a walk, when we are happy or unhappy, music can accompany us in every moment. Headphones are undoubtedly one of the favorite technological devices of music lovers, as they offer the opportunity to listen to music individually. So which songs can we listen to for the headphone test?

A good headset significantly affects the enjoyment we get while listening to music. The expectation from a headphone may even vary depending on what style of music we adopt, but we all want quality sound in common.

So how do we test a newly purchased headset? You can find the songs you can listen to for the headphone test, from the bass or treble performance to other different topics, from our content.

First of all, how to choose a good headphone?

The first thing that a person who wants to buy a new headphone has to decide is the model. If you want to be more comfortable in terms of carrying and do not want to spend a lot of money, you can choose in-ear headphones. If carrying is not a problem for you and you can set a suitable budget, you can choose on-ear headphones. In addition, wireless headphones that we are just starting to see in everyone can be a great comfort.

If you have solved the model issue, another factor you should pay attention to is that the sound in the headphones is not heard outside, and in the same way, the outside noise does not reach the owner of the headset. The most important detail when buying headphones is the frequency range in sound quality. The wider the frequency range of a headset, the higher the sound quality of the music you listen to. Therefore, when choosing headphones, you should be careful that the frequency range is as wide as possible.

Even if you choose your headphones according to technical specifications or your personal preferences, you should definitely listen to a song that you are sure of the treble and bass quality and test it. Here we have compiled 10 songs for you to test your headphones!

Songs you can listen to for the headphone test:

Muse – Hysteria

Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name

Steven Wilson – Luminol

Jose James – Trouble

ZZ Top – Blue Jeans Blues

Lorde – Royals

Portishead – Machine Gun

Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

Bjork – Hunter

Gregory Porter – Holding On

Muse – Hysteria

Most of the songs by Muse, which plays mainly alternative rock, can be ideal for trying headphones. Since the Hysteria song has strong bass guitar riffs and electronic elements from the beginning, you can listen to it while testing your headphones.

Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name

Killing In The Name is a numetal song with heavy bass and alternative and industrial metal elements. It is an ideal song where you can test your headphones whether they sound out or not, and test the sound balance by checking the sound balance because it contains bass riffs that are intense enough to make bass-lovers happy.

Steven Wilson – Luminol

The 12-minute prog rock song by Steven Wilson has heavy instrumentation. You can test your headphones with a song that uses flute, piano and intense bass parts.

Jose James – Trouble

Blending hip-hop, R&B and modern jazz genres, the song is a calm and emotional piece. When you listen, the vocal should sound pretty smooth. You can test your headphones with bass guitar sounds heard at low frequencies.

ZZ Top – Blue Jeans Blues

Blue Jean Blues, the immortal song of the ZZ Top group, whose first half consists of live recordings and the second half of studio recordings, is one of the songs you can test your headphones with, as it contains the legendary guitar solos of Billy Gibbons, their main vocalist and guitarist. It also features highly technical and skillfully played bass guitar solos.

Lorde – Royals

The piece ‘Royals’ can be called a minimalist and powerful electro pop piece. The piece is pretty simple, with elements that won’t tire the ear, but the electro bass and bass drums that can be heard effectively are enough to make an ideal song to test your headphones.