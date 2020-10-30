Songbird: Covid-23 pandemic film gets first trailer

Songbird, a film produced by Michael Bay about the new coronavirus pandemic, won its first trailer. In the video, the virus managed to evolve and has no cure, which forces people to stay home for four years. Check out the preview.

The plot of the film takes place in 2024 and shows that the Covid-23 virus has undergone some mutations and the world is in its fourth year of social isolation. Infected Americans are snatched from their homes and forcibly taken to quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which it is impossible to escape. Amid this dystopian landscape, a young adventurer, Nico (KJ Apa), who is immune to the deadly virus, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), although his blockade forbids them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have been infected, Nico desperately runs through the arid streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from prison.

Songbird was one of the first films to be shot in Los Angeles after restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted. The cast also includes Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser and Demi Moore.

Directed by Adam Mason, who signs the script alongside Simon Boyes (both from Hangman), Songbird still has no confirmed release date.



