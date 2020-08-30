Song of Horror will land on PS4 and Xbox One on October

The Spanish horror title, Song of Horror, is now available on PC (Steam) and now announces its arrival on PS4 and Xbox One on October 29.

Protocol Games has announced that its horror work, Song of Horror, will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One consoles on October 29, 2020. Currently it is already fully on PC (Steam) since, we remember, it was arriving in episodic format as the months went by until it was fully ready. Here are the keys to the title, as long as no fan of the horror genre who is interested in this work misses details about how it has evolved over the months since its launch.

Song of Horror and its scariest difficulty: H.P. Lovecraft

At the end of last June, Raiser Games and Protocol Games announced the release of a major update that added a new playable character and paranormal events to Song of Horror Episode 5, as well as a terrifying difficulty mode called H.P. Lovecraft. In this new difficulty, players will experience the most extreme manifestations of The Presence, performing more often throughout the adventure. Additionally, those who manage to unlock this difficulty after beating the game for the first time and successfully completing it will earn a Steam achievement: “The Presence Waits Sleeping.”

“We want players who have already completed Song of Horror to have the opportunity to replay it one more time, but with greater intensity,” says Carlos G.F. Grupeli, co-founder of Protocol Games. “We think our fans will really enjoy the H.P. Lovecraft difficulty and the other additions in this great update, the contents of which have been on everyone’s lips since we released the full game.”



